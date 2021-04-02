It's fair to say Futurehad the rap arena in a chokehold back in 2017. First off, he unleashed two albums within two weeks of each other in February of that year, his self-titled fifth studio album followed by the fan-favorite project Hndrxx. With the two successful efforts, the Atlanta native made history as the first artist to release two Billboard 200 chart-topping albums in consecutive weeks. Secondly, it was impossible to escape the reigns of his massive smash hit "Mask Off." Unsurprisingly, the single has just joined the billion-stream club.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

"Future’s ‘Mask Off’ has now surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify," wrote a rap chart aggregate account. It is his first song to achieve this feat and currently sits above "Life is Good" with Drake as his most-streamed single.

At the time of its release, it became Future's highest-charting single as a lead artist, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100. He later earned a top 2 hit with "Life is Good." The Freebandz founder's chart performance is an interesting point to contemplate as it calls attention to his cult following.

His core fanbase is often able to push nearly all his albums to the top of the charts, however, the performance of the album's singles often does not experience the same success. Among his core listeners, though, no stone in Future's discography has been left unturned.

Congrats to Future on joining the billion-stream club.