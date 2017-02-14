Self-titled Future album
- NumbersFuture Earns His First Billion-Stream Single With "Mask Off"The track is the first solo song by the artist to surpass this milestone. By Madusa S.
- MusicFuture Becomes Only Artist To Have Two 2017 Albums Go GoldFuture nabs an impressive distinction in the music business.By Matt F
- Original ContentFuture's "Mask Off" Music Video: The Best GifsThe best moments from Future's "Mask Off" music video.By Rose Lilah
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: March 29Drake's "More Life" dominates the charts.By Chris Tart
- MusicVOTE: What Is Your Favorite Future Project?Following the release of "FUTURE" and "HNDRXX," which of the prolific Atlanta rapper's albums and mixtapes is his strongest?By Trevor Smith
- MusicFuture Earns Fourth #1 Album; "FUTURE" First Week Sales RevealedThe Atlanta rapper is familiar with the #1 spot by now.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFuture "Draco" VideoFuture shares the video for "Draco," the first single from his self-titled album.By Danny Schwartz
- ReviewsFuture's "FUTURE" (Review)Future still seems afraid to color outside of the lines three years after doing so on "Honest," but his self-titled album draws on a rich back catalog and a never-been-better roster of producers. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicPoppin' Tags: Brands Referenced On Future's Self-Titled AlbumFuture's new album is not short on flexes.By Trevor Smith
- NewsFuture "Super Trapper" VideoWatch Future's new music video "Super Trapper."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentTop 5 Beats On Future's New AlbumOur favorite beats from the new Future album.By Danny Schwartz
- MusicProduction Credits For Future's "FUTURE" AlbumHere are all the production credits for Future's new self-titled release.By Rose Lilah
- MusicHear New Future Music That Isn't On His AlbumFuture plays a snippet from an unreleased track in the new episode of "Night Vision."By Danny Schwartz
- MusicStream Future's New Self-Titled AlbumOut now in the U.S., stream Future's new self-titled project.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFuture Tells Zane Lowe Why He Wiped His Instagram CleanFuture sits down with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio and talks about "Future Hendrix."By hnhh
- MusicFuture's New Album Is Available In International MarketsFuture just dropped his new album a day early.By hnhh
- NewsFuture "Night Vision Episode 1" VideoFuture releases Night Vision Episode 1; behind the making of "Future."By hnhh
- MusicFuture To Discuss New Album On Zane Lowe TomorrowFuture told Zane Lowe he wants to go "more underground."By hnhh
- MusicFuture Announces Self-Titled Album, It's Dropping Really SoonFuture's new album, "Future," is due out at the end of the week.By Rose Lilah