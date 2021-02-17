Future Owned 2017 With "Mask Off"

Years before rocking a $46k pair of sandals, Future Hendrix was staking his claim as one of the music industry's best trap artists to have ever lived. To this day, Future's run from 2014 to 2017 is the stuff of legend, and that otherworldly period culminated with one of Future's biggest accomplishments. After his decent output in 2016 (a year that many considered to simply be a victory lap for the artist following the insanely successful DS2 in 2015), Future returned with a self-titled album on February 17, 2017.

At the time, no one was expecting that FUTURE would be the first of two albums dropped by the Atlanta rapper within the span of two consecutive weeks, so fans were eating it up like any other of Pluto's highly anticipated releases. The album featured beloved cuts like "Draco" and "I'm So Groovy," but FUTURE's true standout was the sensational and inescapable "Mask Off."

The runaway hit makes for an ironic throwback considering that we're still enduring a pandemic and actually sporting masks on the regular, but "Mask Off" will surely be a vibe once the world can finally move past COVID-19. What was your favorite song from FUTURE?

Quotable Lyrics

Two cups (Cup), toast up with the gang (Gang, gang)

From food stamps to a whole 'nother domain, ya

Out the bottom (Ye), I'm the livin' proof (Super)

Ain't compromisin' (Woah), half a million on the coupe (Gang, gang)