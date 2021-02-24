It goes without saying that Eminem is one of the music industry's best-selling artists of all time, and it seems like every other day he's hitting a new milestone. Though he's hardly an artist who flocks to social media on every occasion, Em makes sure to share his thoughts every so often, particularly when he secures a particularly impressive accomplishment. Today he did exactly that, taking to Twitter to celebrate the announcement that "Lose Yourself" has surpassed over one billion Spotify streams.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"You can do anything you set your mind to, man... #LoseYourself is over 1 billion on @Spotify," writes Em, sharing a victorious clip on his page; his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg also chimed in with some words of support. Interestingly enough, Em's "Lose Yourself" actually hit the milestone back in October, but it's entirely possible that word only reached him after Spotify themselves highlighted the news. Either way, it's a big flex for Slim Shady, especially given that "Lose Yourself" was originally released twenty years ago and remains a cultural staple to this day.

It should be noted that this tweet arises only days after Eminem's "Till I Collapse" became the first non-single track to hit the billion-stream marker on Spotify, so perhaps we'll see another tweet from Slim in the near future. For now, show some love to Eminem for continuing to dominate the numbers game, proving that his appeal is easily one of the most universal in hip-hop. Are you still bumping the motivational 8 Mile classic?