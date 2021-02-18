At this point, it's hardly surprising to see Eminem breaking another record, but it's still impressive to see all the different songs that have resonated with so many different people. And while the majority of his most successful tracks, at least numerically speaking, are his singles -- think "Lose Yourself," "Love The Way You Lie," and "Without Me," for example -- one of Eminem's more beloved album cuts has officially earned the rapper another musical milestone for his collection.

According to a report from the Twitter account Chart Data, Eminem's Nate Dogg-assisted "Till I Collapse" has made history, becoming the first non-single to secure one billion streams on Spotify. As such, it currently stands as the biggest non-single in history -- at least, so far. Unsurprising, given how popular the track has become, taking on new life as a workout playlist favorite; after all, Em's militant beat and never-say-die lyricism seem to lend themselves well to the motivation process. And of course, having a chorus handled by the King Of Hooks himself, the late, great, Nate Dogg, doesn't hurt either.

Overall, it's a big win for Eminem, Nate Dogg's friends, fans, and family, and those who still believe that bars can indeed have commercial longevity. Lest we forget that "Collapse" is easily one of The Eminem Show's standout tracks, and few can deny that Slim was in his bag across all three verses. Though his top nine emcees may have changed since he first shared them in 2002, one thing most certainly has not -- Em can still move units, and it wouldn't be surprising to see even some of his deeper cuts beginning to shine. Congratulations to Eminem for this one!