You love to see moments like this. In the rap game, things can turn sour pretty quickly and sometimes, it takes years for the scars to heal. Future and Rocko were once extremely close, working together as business partners but things got complicated when legal breakdowns made their way into their personal friendship. Rocko ended up suing his former friend for breaching their contract in 2016, noting that Fewtch had broken their trust when he signed a side deal with Epic Records. Threats were exchanged and public insults were thrown. It took years for the smoke to blow over but alas, the two are cool again. They proved it by performing together during the Legendary Nights Tour on a recent stop in Atlanta.

As reported by several sources, including HHNM, the two friends-turned-rivals cleaned everything up by taking the stage and performing one of their collaborations, "Chosen One," for a very excited crowd. It's good to see these guys together once again. Future's career has absolutely blown up since they began feuding so hopefully, they can bang out a couple more collaborations and get the magic back.

Rocko isn't the only person to have made an appearance during Hendrix' set last night. The Atlanta icon also brought out 2 Chainz, 21 Savage and Lil Baby to their hometown crowds.



