Future & Pap Chanel Link Up For "Gucci Bucket Hat" With Herion Young

Alex Zidel
October 20, 2020 09:00
Gucci Bucket Hat
Pap Chanel & Future Feat. Herion Young

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
86% (33)
Rate
Audience Rating
25 VERY HOTTTTT
4 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Pap Chanel and Future come through with the official release of "Gucci Bucket Hat" featuring Herion Young.


Arguably one of the hottest snippets to come out since Kodak Black's "ZEZE", Future has been quietly getting everyone hyped up for the release of "Gucci Bucket Hat". The track would mark one of his first releases since this year's High Off Life.

This week, the full version unfortunately leaked and, as a result, it looks like Future's team rushed to put the record out. Marked as an official collaboration with Pap Chanel, "Gucci Bucket Hat" also features Herion Young.

Pretty and paid, Atlanta rapper Pap Chanel has been catching looks for a minute, rising as one of the hottest young women in the rap game. Her new collaboration with Future will surely get her to a new level as she hopes to, one day, be recognized alongside her inspirations Nicki Minaj and Foxy Brown. 

On social media, a large majority of fans reacting to this song are wishing it were a Future solo record, saying that the veteran carried the way. What do you think? Are you feeling Pap Chanel and Herion Young on this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Gang unit lookin' for my young niggas servin'
Gang unit lookin' for my young niggas murkin'
California, fast cars, going cowabunga
Every mornin' go and shop, draping up designer
Got my illegal credit card, keep that dirty F&N
Shoot a thousand, bet a thousand, heard he dropped the pen
Me and Herion dropped a 7 on a 10
Seven days after, we come through and spend

