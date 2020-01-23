Future & Lil Baby Complement Marlo's Swag On "1st N 3rd"

Atlanta rapper Marlo is one of the lesser-known talents to come out of the Quality Control camp but it's looking like it might be his year to shine. Coach K and P are experienced industry executives, using their finesse to develop stars from the ground up. We've seen them earn their stripes with Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls, and more. The record label is a hub for new talent and they're making sure everybody takes notice of Marlo at the top of 2020, teasing us with a brand new single featuring the likes of Future and Lil Baby.

"1st N 3rd" is the brand new single from buzzing rapper Marlo. The track includes a catchy hook from codeine connoisseur Future, a third verse from fanciful flexer Lil Baby, and a solid second verse from Marlo. This track is certified for the streets, detailing the trap lifestyle with all three artists speaking on their own experiences hustling in the streets. Specifically, we learn about the "1st N 3rd" corner in Atlanta.

Listen to Marlo's latest single with Future and Lil Baby below and let us know what you think. Is he on your radar?

Quotable Lyrics:

Lamborghini baby, I'm turnt

I don't want the bitch, she burnt

I was getting money back then, ask whoever

Million-dollar spots, on god, have several