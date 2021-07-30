Gucci Mane, who's been busy working with his industry children under 1017 Records, took the time out to share new adorable pictures of his 7-month-old son Ice Davis on Instagram. In a post today, the Atlanta rapper showed off his son with his own ice-- a signature "1017" chain-- and a Gucci shirt, the rapper's namesake.

Gucci Mane, real name Radric Delantic Davis, is clearly already planning for his son's involvement in the 1017 brand, captioning the post: "Meet the future 1017 CEO." Just last month, Davis described the birth of Ice as feeling like a first-time parent, because he and the mother of his previous child were estranged. Still, he and new mom Keyshia Ka'Oir had nothing but love for the experience-- "For maybe the first four weeks, [Gucci] put him to sleep every night on his chest by himself. He’s a great dad," Ka'Oir said.

Fans flocked to the comments of the post to show love to Ice. "Baby wop drip too hard like his daddy," one user said, while another wrote "He’s so handsome."

The 1017 label, run by Gucci Mane, has had an explosive year so far as Davis has signed a number of upcoming artists, including Hotboy Wes and BigWalkDog. 1017 signee Pooh Shiesty's Shiesty Season, released under the label, is currently the highest grossing album of the year thus far.

Check out the post below.