Gucci Mane's New 1017 Records boasts one of the strongest rosters in hip hop right now. Current artists signed to the Atlantic Records subsidiary include Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty, Enchanting, and more. With such an impressive lineup already, it's no wonder why Gucci is looking to expand it even more.

Gucci recently welcomed Texan native Hotboy Wes to the label, sharing news of the signing over the July 4th weekend on Instagram. In addition to sharing the news, the label head also gifted the new signee with an icy 1017 chain to commemorate the moment. The Waco, Texas artist took to his Instagram to share the news as well.

“I was trapping like a fool, me and FF Fool/Didn’t go to school/I was trapping like a bitch, I sold a lot of bricks," penned Wes in the caption of the video, referencing Gucci's 2009 “Hood Affairs Freestyle."

The footage shows Guwop embracing Wes in the studio and handing him the diamond-studded chain. “Follow my new artist @_hotboywes2 the hardest young n-gga outta Texas 1017 we still spinning money #SoIcyBoyz,” Gucci Mane wrote in the caption.

His wife, beauty mogul and reality TV star Keyshia Ka’oir Davis left a supportive comment, “BEST A&R in the GAME. His life ain’t gon be the same no mo. HE A STAR.”

Hotboy Wes is best known for his hit "I Can't," which has racked up 421,000 views to date. The song appears on his 2019 project Never Had Sh*t. Let us know if you're looking forward to hearing what Hotboy Wes has to offer down in the comments.

