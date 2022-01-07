One of the most disturbing Hip-Hop-related developments of 2021 came when rapper, dancer, and social media influencer FTN Bae hit Instagram to blast her ex-boyfriend Doodie Lo with serious child molestation allegations.

"August 6th i had a show in Orlando & @otf_doodielo was at my house along with my roommate and my son and his 3 year old cousin. Once i left this SICK man welted 3 screws (that he found in my toolbox) and shoved them up my sons anus," FTN Bae said in an Instagram post on October 27, 2021. "While i’m patiently waiting for the police to complete there investigation I NEEDED to speak up and expose this SICK MAN to warn other females with kids and maybe other girls who dealt with him should talk to there kids."

In the days after FTN Bae publicly accused Doodie Lo of such a horrifying crime, the two rappers were constantly going back and forth and arguing over social media, but according to a new post from The Shade Room, the tension between FTN Bae and Doodie Lo reportedly reached a point where the courts had to get involved.

In December, it was reported that Doodie Lo attempted to sue FTN Bae for defamation over her child molestation allegations, and now it appears that he also filed a restraining order against her. However, FTN Bae took to Instagram this week to reveal that the OTF rapper's restraining order was dismissed, calling it her "first victory in court."

"The enemy is trying to silence me from speaking!" FTN Bae wrote over a picture of the legal paperwork. "But no weapon formed against me SHALL PROSPER! My first victory in court repressing myself! Thankyou Jesus for being there for me even when things get hard...Truth always wins. one step closer."

Many fans assumed that FTN Bae had been granted a temporary restraining order against Doodie Lo for stalking, but she set the record straight on her Instagram story on Friday, saying, "to clarify my victory. he put a restraining order against me for stalking/harassment because of me basically talking on social media. & all his claims of me 'lying.' If he would have won he wanted a condition of the restraining order to be that i would have to delete all posts about the situation including the lie detector test, & i wouldn't be allowed to ever speak on him or the situation or I would violate and could go to jail."

"I took it to trial & won because he couldn't prove his claims about me in court," she continued. "so his motion was denied. 1 court down."

As seen in The Shade Room's post above, Doodie Lo also shared a picture of the same paperwork to his Instagram story with the caption "LOL." He then shared photos of more court documents from a Wednesday, January 5 hearing in which FTN Bae is listed as the petitioner who is requesting a temporary restraining order from Doodie Lo for sexual violence.



Doodie Lo/Instagram

The document states that FTN Bae's restraining order was also dismissed due to her not arriving in time for the hearing, a point that Doodie Lo made sure to emphasize on his Instagram story.

"Y'all need to read how are you late for what you wanted so much justice for," Doodie Lo wrote. "Stop playing with my name."

As for any actual developments in the original sexual assault allegations raised against the OTF rapper, no new information has currently presented itself, but stay tuned to HNHH for updates regarding FTN Bae and Doodie Lo's ongoing legal battle.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images