Over the course of the last twelve months, Chicago rap fans -- and more specifically, fans of Lil Durk's Only The Family (OTF) label -- have been keeping a close eye on Georgia rapper Quando Rondo for his role in the fatal shooting of King Von. Quando and Von had an altercation in the parking lot of a hookah bar in November 2020, which led to shots being fired. Von lost his life, and Quando's affiliate, Timothy Leeks, AKA Lul Tim, was charged with the shooting.

As OTF stans have wondered what would happen to Quando if the crew ever ran into him, many witnessed the infiltration firsthand as Quando invaded an OTF-dominant room on Clubhouse this weekend, trolling Doodie Lo and everybody listening.

The rapper was invited onto the panel as a speaker, which immediately put off some of the people on the stage. "Y'all some lame ass n***as," one person could be heard saying before Quando spoke up.

"I ain't lying, we rolling," said Quando before Doodie Lo said that he was about to exit the group. "Man, what y'all boys talking 'bout!?" laughed Quando.

The troll move picked up attention on social media as fans have been commenting on the incident, including hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks. What do you think about Quando Rondo invading the OTF Clubhouse room?



