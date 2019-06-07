mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

French Montana Calls On Wiz Khalifa For "Slide (Remix)" With Blueface & Lil Tjay

Erika Marie
June 07, 2019 03:04
1.5K Views
34
0
CoverCover

Slide (Remix)
French Montana Feat. Wiz Khalifa, Lil Tjay & Blueface

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

French Montana and Wiz will kick off their "Decent Exposure Tour" next month.


French Montana's most recent releases have featured his incarcerated Coke Wave collaborator Max B, but he's switching things up by dropping "Slide (Remix)." The rapper has been pushing his single "Slide" for months, even delivering a visual for the track, and now he's hoping to slide his way into the summer by adding on one more artist. 

The original track features Lil Tjay and Blueface, and the remix just adds another verse by Wiz Khalifa. While this latest version is well-produced, the collection of these particular artists makes for a bit of a cluster on the track. However, it makes sense that Wiz joins onto the collaboration, as he and Montana will be playing shows from coast-to-coast starting July 9 for their "Decent Exposure Tour." 

Last year, Montana stated that he was close to locking up his next album, so aside from his Max B project, we may get a new full-length studio record from him soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Mama, don't be scared, you can let me inside (Slide)
Eight rounds in me, we could do it all night (Slide)
And I ain't tryna fight, see my future lookin' bright (Slide)
If you ready for the pipe, I could give you what you like (Yeah)

French Montana Wiz Khalifa Lil Tjay Blueface
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS French Montana Calls On Wiz Khalifa For "Slide (Remix)" With Blueface & Lil Tjay
34
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject