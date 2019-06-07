French Montana Calls On Wiz Khalifa For "Slide (Remix)" With Blueface & Lil Tjay

French Montana's most recent releases have featured his incarcerated Coke Wave collaborator Max B, but he's switching things up by dropping "Slide (Remix)." The rapper has been pushing his single "Slide" for months, even delivering a visual for the track, and now he's hoping to slide his way into the summer by adding on one more artist.

The original track features Lil Tjay and Blueface, and the remix just adds another verse by Wiz Khalifa. While this latest version is well-produced, the collection of these particular artists makes for a bit of a cluster on the track. However, it makes sense that Wiz joins onto the collaboration, as he and Montana will be playing shows from coast-to-coast starting July 9 for their "Decent Exposure Tour."

Last year, Montana stated that he was close to locking up his next album, so aside from his Max B project, we may get a new full-length studio record from him soon.

Quotable Lyrics

Mama, don't be scared, you can let me inside (Slide)

Eight rounds in me, we could do it all night (Slide)

And I ain't tryna fight, see my future lookin' bright (Slide)

If you ready for the pipe, I could give you what you like (Yeah)