Despite the fact that "No Stylist" rapper, French Montana, broke up with Kourtney's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, back in 2014, the Moroccan-born musician remains close to the family, often appearing at events hosted by them. The most recent of said events was Kourtney's 40th birthday celebration, which took place in April, and included guests like Kanye West, Quavo, Travis Scott, Robin Thicke, as well as Montana himself. A video posted at the time previewed the mother of three breaking it down on the dancefloor in celebration of herself, whilst French looked on and laughed.

The two's latest get-together took place on the holiday which celebrates the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Eid, which befell on Tuesday. Kourtney invited Montana to an aptly-themed "Moroccan" dinner for the occasion, cooking him Moroccan chicken and Middle Eastern spicy lamb with rice, mint tea, and pancake pastilla while Andalusian and Moroccan music to set the atmosphere.

The rapper seemed to approve of the meal, taking to Instagram to thank his "RATATAA TWIN" Kourtney, in a post which sees a proud-looking Kourt beaming as she stands atop a chair and delightedly looks down at the final result of her efforts.

The video comes just after news of Kourtney's other sister, model Kendall, being spotted out with Kourt's own ex: Luca Sabbat. It seems that sisters really do share everything. It's unlikely that Khloe harbors any negative feelings towards her older sister and ex hanging out though, as she may have other things on her mind amidst attempts by her ex Lamar Odom, to win her back.