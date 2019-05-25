We recently reported on the breakup rumors between model and Kardashian-clan member Kendall Jenner and Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons. Following a few cryptic posts, a set of sources close to the couple came forth to announce the couple had officially broken up. And while the news may have pleased fans of the Philadelphia 76ers, who once claimed Jenner served as a distraction to Simmons and halted his potential to be great, sources later recanted and stated the couple was "on a break." Moreover, Jenner posted clips of herself singing along to Tyler The Creator's track "I Don't Love You Anymore" which further fueled the already lit fire. Though as of yet we can only rely on speculations.

Nevertheless, the socialite was spotted out and about with a fellow male model. Precisely, photos of Kendall Jenner and Luka Sabbat were revealed and showed the two enjoying time with one another. The duo was having a blast while breezing through on jet skis on Saturday and was rumored to also have been spotted hanging out at the Cannes Film Festival earlier that week. While Sabbat was previously linked to Kourtney Kardashian, the sister has since shut the rumors down which leaves space for Kendall Jenner to fully play the field.

