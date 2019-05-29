A little thing like a prison stint can't stop the wave. On Tuesday, French Montana let fans know that the production of Coke Wave 4 is finished. To help celebrate Max B's birthday last week, the imprisoned rapper dropped off his French Montana-assisted single "Hold On." Montana has been working diligently for Max B's release from prison, but in the meantime, the pair may be preparing to deliver the latest installment of their Coke Wave series.

Montana shared a video clip on Instagram of himself and an audio engineer in the studio. The rapper previewed some tracks for fans and wrote that the mixtape will hit the streets just in time for the summer. "COKE WAVE PART 4 @maxb140 2 weeks let’s 🥄feed the streets 🐚🌊OWWW 🎬," Montana wrote in the caption. He didn't confirm that Max B would definitely be on CW4, but he hinted back in April that the next CW project would feature both artists.

"I was just so happy that I was able to get Max B and Chase on one record together for the Wave Culture, and me and Max B got another Coke Wave album done," he said. Are you ready for CW4?