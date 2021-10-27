Rapper Freeway has had a traumatic couple of years, being forced to say goodbye to his son, who died last year, and his daughter, who passed away from cancer a few days ago. When Freeway lost his son in 2020, President Joe Biden sent him a personal letter with his condolences, and he's unfortunately had to send another upon hearing about Freeway's daughter's death.

"I was heartbroken to hear about the loss of your daughter, Harmony. As we both know, and as I told you when I saw you in Philadelphia last year, there are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child-- a part of your soul. Jill and I are standing with you and your family during this difficult time," wrote the President.

"We both know how hard loss is," he continued. "It leaves a hole in your heart that never fully heals. But as someone shared with me long ago, it's important to find purpose as you move forward. I hope you are able to continue turning your pain into purpose. I know you know this, but Harmony and Jihad will always be with you.

You've heard me say this before, and I truly mean it-- I promise that the day will come when the memory of Harmony brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer for you and your family is that this day comes sooner rather than later."