President Joe Biden sent Freeway a personal letter after hearing about the rapper's daughter's death.
Rapper Freeway has had a traumatic couple of years, being forced to say goodbye to his son, who died last year, and his daughter, who passed away from cancer a few days ago. When Freeway lost his son in 2020, President Joe Biden sent him a personal letter with his condolences, and he's unfortunately had to send another upon hearing about Freeway's daughter's death.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
"I was heartbroken to hear about the loss of your daughter, Harmony. As we both know, and as I told you when I saw you in Philadelphia last year, there are no words that can ease the pain of losing a child-- a part of your soul. Jill and I are standing with you and your family during this difficult time," wrote the President.
"We both know how hard loss is," he continued. "It leaves a hole in your heart that never fully heals. But as someone shared with me long ago, it's important to find purpose as you move forward. I hope you are able to continue turning your pain into purpose. I know you know this, but Harmony and Jihad will always be with you.
You've heard me say this before, and I truly mean it-- I promise that the day will come when the memory of Harmony brings a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. My prayer for you and your family is that this day comes sooner rather than later."
Biden has also lost two children: his firstborn daughter Christina in a car accident, and his son Beau to cancer.
Read Biden's letter to Freeway below.