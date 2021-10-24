Just a year after the tragic loss of his son, Jihad, Philadelphia rapper Freeway is mourning the death of his 21-year-old daughter, Harmony. The 42-year-old shared a sweet tribute to the deceased on Instagram early today, sharing that she had lost her battle with cancer.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony,” he told followers. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah really blessed me putting her in my life. I love her so much and this hurts so bad.”

A post shared by Freeway (@phillyfreeway)

The “What We Do” artist then explained that the video he posted was from February of this year, when Harmony celebrated her 21st birthday. “Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and always brightened up my day. The only think that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person.”

Harmony’s father shared that he thinks “she has every thing it takes to enter into heaven” before encouraging readers to cherish their loved ones and keep them close. “She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable.”

After Jihad died of complications of accidental drug overdose, Freeway felt a similar pain. While chatting with Jeezy on his podcast, Free shared that faith was the main thing that got him through some of his darkest days.

“They say God tests the ones he loves. He must love me because I’ve been getting hit with a lot of tests,” he told his friend.

RIP Harmony.

