If DJ Akademiks thought he had seen the last of Freddie Gibbs, he was sadly mistaken. The worst is yet to come and, according to Gibbs, he's got bad things in mind for the blogger.

As they commenced their feud this week, DJ Akademiks made the argument that Freddie Gibbs is "irrelevant" and each side came with harsh insults. During a phone call with Ak, Tekashi 6ix9ine even admitted that his gang was responsible for shooting at Gibbs in 2014. Well, things have officially reached petty territory because the 38-year-old rapper just shared an unflattering picture of Ak as a Teletubby and shouted some virtual threats.

"@akademiks I ain’t done with U pussy," wrote the Baby Face Killa. "I’mma torture U until U quit your job. And whoever else want smoke holla at Big Rabbit."

This is just the most recent addition to a barrage of tweets sent off overnight from Gangsta Gibbs. He's set his mind to ending the career of DJ Akademiks and, given how large the man's platform is, he'll need to work hard in doing so. Do you think he could be successful though?



Who are you siding with on this? Gibbs or Ak? Let us know in the comments.