We’ve been hearing a lot of information on Madlib & Freddie Gibbs' Bandana album over the past few months. In fact, we saw the official cover art unveiled, and heard some of the guest features as well as the lead single “Giannis” recently. But now as we near closer to the June 28th release date, the duo that is Gibbs & Madlib have decided to amp up the promo even further and officially share the project’s tracklist today, confirming the guest features.

Just as we heard back in April, Bandana will consist of 15 tracks in total and feature guest appearances from Pusha T, Killer Mike, Anderson .Paak, Yasiin Bey, and Black Thought. Meanwhile, Pusha T & Killer Mike will both be featured on the track “Palmolive” together.

"At first I didn’t want to have any features on the record, but that it did end up happening is a blessing. The track with Pusha and Killer Mike turned into my favorite song - and Pusha didn’t need need to do me that favor,” Gibbs said on the upcoming collab.

Check out the official tracklist (below) and sound off in the comments. What track are you most excited to hear?