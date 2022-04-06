After being called out by a fan on Twitter for his countless feuds, Freddie Gibbs admitted that the ownness is on him, but says he doesn't "give a fuck" regardless.

"Freddie Gibbs be beefing with a new n***a every month it seem, smh damn n***a I'm starting to think it's you bruh," one fan tweeted.

Gibbs fired back: “Yep it is me and I don’t give a fuck,” he said.



Brad Barket / Getty Images

Most recently, Gibbs has been engaged in a feud with Benny The Butcher, who had said that their time working together "came and went."

"N***as said working with Freddie Gibbs came and went," Gibbs said in response on social media. "I know some other shit that came and went, too, n***a... Just keep my name out y'all mouth when you talking to people who doing interviews and shit. Just say, 'next question, man. I don't want to talk about that n***a, man.' Just say next motherfucking question, for real."

Benny isn't the only member of the Griselda crew that Gibbs has traded shots with either. Westside Gunn and Gibbs have had a feud of their own.

Check out Gibbs's recent Twitter exchange below.

[Via]