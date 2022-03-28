39-year-old Freddie Gibbs is stirring the pot. On Sunday, March 27th, the Indiana-born recording artist took to Twitter to share a series of posts in which he seemingly reignites his long-standing beef with DS4EVER rapper Gunna.

Earlier this afternoon, Gibbs wrote, "I can't f*ck with Freddie Gibbs" – an infamous bar from the Atlanta native's "Poochie Gown," which was followed minutes later by a clip of him and a woman singing along to the diss, "F*ck Freddie Gibbs" written in the caption.

In a matter of seconds, the "Hate To Say It" hitmaker was back with more content to egg on his enemy, delivering a video of him dancing to "Poochie Gown" onstage in front of an amped-up audience, writing, "My theme song," alongside a rabbit emoji.

As XXL Mag reports, the beef between Gibbs and Gunna first began back in 2020, when the former seemingly insinuated that the latter is a snitch. "If [you] was on Crime Stoppers TV [you] a snitch," he wrote at the time. "Ain't no way around it."

While Gunna denied the claims, the Power Book IV: Force actor later doubled down on them, publicly naming Gunna as the person he was intending to diss with his initial post.

Yes, that's me, but that wasn't on no Crime Stoppers. I don't know what the hell n****s thinking about ’cause I wasn't in no case or nothing. So a n***a even saying like, 'You snitched on...' Who? I was never in no case," the 28-year-old told The Breakfast Club regarding the incident.

In other news, Gibbs has also been publicly beefing with Benny The Butcher – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite rappers.

[Via]