He may have reportedly raked in tens of millions of dollars to go round-for-round against Logan Paul recently, but Floyd Mayweather is more concerned with the recent burglary at one of his homes. The wealthy boxing icon has been taking some time away after committing "legalized bank-robbing" during his Paul fight that left many fans disappointed, but he returned to Instagram about an hour ago to share that he was recently the victim of a theft.

"One's home is their sanctuary, place of peace, relaxation and comfort," Mayweather's message began. "When someone violates that sanctuary, it is disturbing and hurtful."

"One of my homes was burglarized in Las Vegas. They stole many valuable handbags and other belongings of substantial value," he continued without detailing what was missing. "I am offering at least $100,000 reward for information that leads to the return of my belongings. The level of disrespect and greed it takes for someone to do this is unfathomable. Thank you for to anyone who comes forward with any information. God bless."

We can't imagine who would be brazen enough to break into Mayweather's palatial residence in Sin City, but we're sure that he had surveillance cameras set up from front to back. Back in 2017, it was reported that Mayweather's Vegas home was broken into and $150K worth of valuables were taken. Check out Mayweather's message below.