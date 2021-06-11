Logan Paul's novelty fight against Floyd Mayweather had a lot of hype surrounding it and it had some people thinking that it could do record numbers through Pay Per View. The highest viewed PPV fight of all time was between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, which had over 4.5 million people watching. Going into last Sunday, there were some people who thought that this event could eclipse the Pacquiao fight numbers-wise, which would mean a nine-figure payday for Mayweather and a healthy eight figures for Logan.

According to USA Today Sports, the PPV numbers came in way lower than expected, as around 1 million people bought it. With each PPV going for $50 USD, this means $50 million was generated from the match. Mayweather allegedly got 50 percent of the cut which means he took home $25 million all while Logan is estimated to have received $5 million.

These are fairly disappointing numbers although it makes sense when you consider just how many people have admitted to pirating the fight. Bootleg streams have become a huge problem for PPV events in the past and it's clear that Paul and Mayweather fell victim to it, as well. Not to mention, not everyone was sold on how entertaining this fight would be, so it makes sense that some people decided to avoid it, altogether.

With these numbers in mind, it will be interesting to see if Floyd decided to do another one of these in the future.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images