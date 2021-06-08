Sunday night's highly anticipated fight between undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather and Youtube star Logan Paul has left some fans and spectators with a bad taste in their mouth, though Mayweather seems as content as ever. After months of trolling and hype around the fight, neither boxer came out with a victory and instead were left at a draw at the end of the 8th round. Much to the pleasure of Mayweather, the pair both left the ring with very large payouts.

In an interview after the fight, Mayweather not only asserted that he was the best at boxing but joked that accumulating large payouts, like "legalized bank robbing," is also his forté.

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Along with his record-setting career in Boxing, Mayweather has always had a talent to make the most (literally) out of every opportunity. From participating in wrestling matches and taking exhibition fights with celebrities and non-boxers, Mayweather has reportedly made upwards of $1 billion over his career as one of the highest-earning athletes of all time. Later in the same interview, Floyd explains how changing his name from "Pretty Boy Floyd" to "Money Mayweather" created a new mindset and persona that led him to larger sums.

Mayweather wants the "Money Mayweather" moniker to stick for a while, stating that his mind is still focused on increasing his wealth: "They say, 'It's not all about the money.' Well, your kids can't eat legacy. The patches on my trunks, [earned me] $30 million alone." The boxer's trunks were sponsored by a number of high profile companies, one of them being brand Fasion Nova.

It's reported that Mayweather made upwards of $100 million for Sunday's fight while Paul took a slightly smaller payout.

Check out a clip from the interview below. Do you think the fight was worth the money for Mayweather?

