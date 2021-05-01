Floyd Mayweather is easily one of the best boxers of all time. With a 50-0 record, it is virtually impossible to debate his greatness, as he has shown time and time again that he can defeat the best fighters in the world. In June, Floyd will be returning to the ring for a match against the likes of Logan Paul and everyone expects him to come away with an easy win. Leading up to the fight, Mayweather is simply enjoying life, and recently, he caught up with Gillie Da King and Wallo267 on the "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" podcast.

During the interview, Mayweather was asked about his upbringing, where his mother was addicted to drugs all while his father was shot right in front of him. As Mayweather explained, he always knew he was going to be successful because he had the right mindset. He had a plan to get himself where he needed to go, and he executed it.

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

"Just having a dream, believing, believing in myself, believing in my skills, believing in my talent, but also surrounding myself with the right team. And everything took flight," Mayweather explained.

Mayweather's hard work has paid off handsomely over the years as he made upwards of $1 billion from his fights. He his one of the richest athletes on the planet and there is no denying that his story is incredibly inspirational.