It's been an emotionally taxing season for Floyd Mayweather. Not only was Josie Harris—his ex-girlfriend and mother of three of his children—found dead in Santa Clarita, California last week, days later he lost his trainer and uncle, Roger Mayweather. The champion boxer is grieving the loss of two close loved ones during this time when people are told to stay indoors and remain isolated due to a worldwide pandemic.

According to TMZ, Floyd Mayweather had big plans for 2020. The coronavirus quarantine has caused the world to pause as the World Health Organization comes up with the best way to handle this unprecedented situation, but even if coronavirus hadn't caused the cancelation of sports events, Mayweather reportedly would have called them off, anyway.

It's reported that Mayweather had two fights lined up this year: "One event involving the UFC and another fight against an established, respected boxer." These rapid sudden losses, including that of Floyd Mayweather's good friend Kobe Bryant, have reportedly put boxing on the backburner. TMZ adds that these postponements will be temporary and fans will just have to see how Floyd fares in the months to come. Additionally, we're all awaiting the outcome of this COVID-19 clampdown as the United States government recently shared the fall out of coronavirus could last for up to 18 months.