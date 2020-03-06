Undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather hasn't completely ruled out a return to the ring (shocking, I know), but there are only a few options he'd realistically consider. Among them, UFC's undefeated Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the man Mayweather defeated in his last real match in 2017, Conor McGregor.

Of course, Mayweather would have to be paid handsomely to come out of retirement again - And when I say "handsomely," I mean $600 million.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

During a recent event at London's York Hall, Mayweather, who reportedly made $300M in his first fight with Conor, revealed the exact amount that it would take for a rematch with McGregor or a clash with Khabib. According to the Mirror, Floyd explained, "Like we talked about on social media, there’s two names right now. We talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight. For myself, the number is $600 million. If I’m going to go out there and risk it, it’d have to be worth it."

Money Mayweather teased a promotional image for Mayweather-McGregor II back in January, although it appears as though that was just wishful thinking because McGregor remains fully committed to his UFC duties this year. The Irish superstar has expressed a desire to fight Floyd on his own turf, inside the octagon, but there's no way in hell the 43-year old boxer would ever agree to that. And there can't be anybody who actually thinks a Floyd vs Khabib boxing match would be entertaining, right?

The fact remains, if it's not a $600M boxing match against either of those two UFC stars, it looks like Floyd will be content to enjoy his retired life.

"In the boxing world as of right now, it doesn’t make sense for me to fight any ordinary fighter. I’m a businessman. The Conor McGregor fight made sense. If it makes money, it makes sense. "I don’t fight fighters or compete against competitors that only have cities behind them. If I’m going to fight you, you have to have a whole country behind you. The first fight was entertaining. It’s an entertainment business."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images