Flipp Dinero Drops Off New EP "Table For One"

While Flipp Dinero has dropped a couple of singles and feature verses throughout 2021, fans have waited patiently for a new project from the "Leave Me Alone" rapper.

That wait is over.

Dropping Table For One, a brand new, five-track EP early this morning, Dinero makes his presence known, handling every single verse featured on the record. Over mostly subdued production, Dinero dives into the ins and outs of his love for the women in his life, as well his love for the money.

Starting with uplifting horns on "No Option," and finishing with ominous strings and heavy 808s on "Riche$," Table For One runs the gamut of emotions that come with being a rising rapper in 2021, and displays Flipp Dinero at his lyrical best. Spitting with his customary rasp, Dinero skates on each of the five instrumentals featured on the EP and lets the world know he came from rags to riches, and doesn't plan on giving it up.

Tracklist

1. No Option

2. For You

3. Need Me

4. On Me

5. Riche$

Stream Table For One below and let us know what you think in the comments.