mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flipp Dinero Drops Off New EP "Table For One"

Taylor McCloud
November 16, 2021 12:27
1.2K Views
41
4
CoverCover

Table For One
Flipp Dinero

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
71% (7)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Flipp Dinero returns with five new songs.


While Flipp Dinero has dropped a couple of singles and feature verses throughout 2021, fans have waited patiently for a new project from the "Leave Me Alone" rapper. 

That wait is over. 

Dropping Table For One, a brand new, five-track EP early this morning, Dinero makes his presence known, handling every single verse featured on the record. Over mostly subdued production, Dinero dives into the ins and outs of his love for the women in his life, as well his love for the money. 


Starting with uplifting horns on "No Option," and finishing with ominous strings and heavy 808s on "Riche$," Table For One runs the gamut of emotions that come with being a rising rapper in 2021, and displays Flipp Dinero at his lyrical best. Spitting with his customary rasp, Dinero skates on each of the five instrumentals featured on the EP and lets the world know he came from rags to riches, and doesn't plan on giving it up. 

Tracklist 
1. No Option
2. For You
3. Need Me
4. On Me
5. Riche$

Stream Table For One below and let us know what you think in the comments. 

Flipp Dinero new music new project new release new ep table for one
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Flipp Dinero Drops Off New EP "Table For One"
41
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject