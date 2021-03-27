DJ Megan Ryte Gets Soft With Guapdad 4000 And Flipp Dinero On "Fall Thru"

On “Fall Thru,” DJ Megan Ryte, Guapdad 4000, and Flipp Dinero get soft. The track talks about trying to make plans with someone that you really want to see, and feeling so strongly about a person that you want to dedicate all of your time to them. Being in love is something everyone can relate to on some level, so Flipp Dinero’s verse definitely hits home: “If I can give her my all / Swear that we never gon' fall apart.”

Creating a steamy, summer love ballad is something you might not expect after hearing the other singles DJ Megan Ryte has released, including club-banger “On & On,” which features Tory Lanez and HoodCelebrityy. The few singles that Megan has released so far showcase just how many genres, including drill, trap, and lofi, that she can thrive in. Her debut album, which is slated to release on April 16th, will certainly have something for everyone. Megan Ryte is one of those artists that you don’t want to overlook, especially when she’s co-signed by New York’s legendary HOT 97 radio and has had her own show for quite some time.

Check out “Fall Thru” below, and be sure to stream DJ Megan Ryte’s new album when it drops on April 16th.

Quotable Lyrics

Pint of good drank, I'm pourin' two litres

We can go and chill, we smokin' good reefer

Pound of good dope, we flow off the meter

She my lil' goalie, lil' mami a keeper