Flipp Dinero Flexes Up On "Play My Part"

It's been hard for 25-year-old New York rapper Flipp Dinero to replicate his breakout success in 2019 with tracks like "Leave Me Alone" and "How I Move" featuring Lil Baby, though not without trying. The rapper has released singles and new collaborations consistently throughout 2020 and 2021, all to varying degrees of success, though nothing has come close to the popularity of his 2019 hits. However, "Play My Part," the rapper's first release since May, could turn the tide for Flipp Dinero in 2021 and put him back on everyone's playlist.

Flipp Dinero's signature raspy voice and drawn-out melodies are an immediate stand-out on the track, backed by a driving guitar beat. Flipp Dinero moves through his vocal range in the first verse and chorus as he flexes his money and vows to never switch up on those who got him to where he is. Apparently, Flipp Dinero is happy just where he is in life- stacking up one and playing his part in. the industry and on the street.

"Play My Part" dropped with an accompanying music video.

Check it out below and let us know what you think:

Quotable Lyrics:

Playin’ my part

I got no choice, i can’t love from the start

All of this pain from the game in my heart

We ain’t the same, i’m just playin’ my part, yeah