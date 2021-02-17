FKA Twigs dated Shia LaBeouf from mid-2018 to May 2019, accusing him of abuse in December 2020. The "Cellophane" singer has been brave in sharing her experience of alleged abuse at the hands of the Honey Boy actor, allegations which he has denied. On Wednesday, FKA Twigs opened up further regarding what she allegedly went through, detailing her experience in an interview with ELLE.

"It’s a miracle I came out alive," she said, describing the "calculated, systematic, tricky and maze-like" dynamic that she shared with her ex-boyfriend LaBeouf. "If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away," she explained. "Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf]."

In the feature, Twigs reveals that she was scared LaBeouf would accidentally shoot her after he started sleeping with a gun on his side of the bed. She also says that he forced her to sleep naked, compared her to his exes openly, and made her watch violent true-crime documentaries before going to sleep. Oftentimes the films would be about women being killed.

"I would say to him, 'I really don’t want to watch stuff like this before I go to bed. I’m sensitive, it affects me,'" she said. "It was so dark, and I was just like, 'I can’t be totally immersed in this all the time.' I was very intimidated living with him. He had a gun by the side of the bed and was erratic. [I never knew what would] make him angry with me."

The gun only appeared several months into their relationship, and it scared Twigs so much that she had started thinking of clues she could leave around the house for investigators in case LaBeouf ever shot her. "I thought to myself, 'If he shoots me, and then if there is some sort of investigation, they will put the pieces together. I need to leave little clues,'" she said.

The singer additionally admits that LaBeouf would brag about shooting stray dogs to "get into character". "I said to him, 'That’s really bad. Why are you doing that?' And he was like, 'Because I take my art seriously. You’re not supporting me in my art. This is what I do. It’s different from singing. I don’t just get up on a stage and do a few moves. I’m in the character.' He made me feel bad, like I didn’t understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this," said Twigs.

