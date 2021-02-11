Just 24 hours after we reported on the news that Shia LaBeouf has entered an inpatient program, more information has surfaced regarding the lawsuit against him. We've extensively reported on the case involving the award-winning actor and his former girlfriend, acclaimed singer FKA Twigs. She has publicly accused LaBeouf of a number of offenses including physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Initially, LaBeouf came forward with a statement where he admitted he'd face struggles, but a report today (February 10) claims the actor's legal team has responded to Twigs's lawsuit where they deny "each and every" accusation.



Joe Maher / Stringer / Getty Images

The documents were reportedly obtained by E! News and inside, LaBeouf's attorneys state FKA Twigs "has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions." The outlet additionally claims that the actor doesn't believe that Twigs should receive any damages. Twigs previously told The New York Times, "He brought me so low, below myself, that the idea of leaving him and having to work myself back up just seemed impossible." She also claimed he wouldn't allow her to look men in the eyes and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

In his response, LaBeouf's team writes, "None of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual" and reportedly gave 16 defenses for his actions, including self-defense.

[via]