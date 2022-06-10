FKA Twigs started 2022 on a strong note with her CAPRISONGS mixtape, containing hits like "tears in the club" featuring The Weeknd, "papi bones" with Shygirl, "careless" with Daniel Caesar, and "darjeeling" in collaboration with Jorja Smith and Unknown T.

In the months since, she's continued to share avant-garde artistic music videos to accompany her 17-song project, many of which showcase her applaudable dancing abilities as well as her superior sense of style.

On top of her many musical endeavours, it was announced last month that Twigs has been tapped to star alongside The Devil All The Time actor Bill Skarsgård in an upcoming reboot of The Crow (the original of which starred Brandon Lee, who was tragically killed on set during an incident with a weapon).

"I feel so honoured to be amongst such a powerful team," the 34-year-old wrote on Instagram when sharing the good news. "[I'm] already having the best time working on my character lewks with the iconic @kurtandbart2."





More recently, Twigs teamed up with NPR for their Tiny Desk (Home) concert series, working with pianist Kelly Moran, cellist Lucinda Chua, and violinist and double bassist Damsel Elysium to bring together a beautiful performance of her MAGDALENE hits "Home With You" and "Cellophane."

In between those two tracks, the English singer-songwriter debuted a new title, "Killer," which will be officially released on DSPs next week on June 16th – check it out below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

