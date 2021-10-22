While filming his upcoming Western movie, Rust, Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that wound up killing 42-year-old director of photography, Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza. As cast members confirm that the latter has made it out of the hospital alive, people all around the world mourn the tragic loss of the cinematographer.

Prior to her untimely death, Hutchins had been sharing posts across social media about how excited she was to be working on a Western film, showing off the beautiful skies at Bonanza Creek Ranch and the horses that she got to ride during her down time.

In depth details about the investigation have yet to be released, although several statements from the cast, crew, production company, and others in the film industry have come out, including one from the family of Brandon Lee.

If you’re not familiar, Lee was the son of the great Bruce Lee, and was about to have his big break in The Crow. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old was tragically killed on set when co-star Michael Massee shot a prop gun that he thought was loaded with blanks.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on Rust. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period,” a tweet from Brandon’s posthumous Twitter account, run by his sister, Shannon, reads.

After the incident, Massee shared that he had been severely traumatized. “It's very personal. It's something that I wanna make sure when I work that it's never repeated,” he said, according to CNN. Baldwin has yet to comment on the situation, but it’s almost certain that he, too, will be left traumatized by what happened on the set of Rust.

For more information on the tragedy, check out our story from last night, giving the initial update. RIP Halyna and Brandon.

[Via]