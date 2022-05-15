FKA Twigs made her on-screen debut in 2019 when she appeared in Shia LaBeouf's personal, biographical piece, Honey Boy, and since then, the English starlet has been busy with her music, dropping off CAPRISONGS, followed by a slew of stylish music videos earlier this year.

Luckily for fans of her acting work, the 34-year-old revealed on Instagram earlier this week that she's been cast in the reboot of the 1994 classic, The Crow, which officially began development back in April, as per Uproxx.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

"I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I will be appearing alongside Bill Skarsgård in The Crow directed by Rupert Sanders," she captioned her Instagram announcement, which came beneath a series of glamorous portraits.

Her co-star, Skarsgård comes from a very famous family, and is best known for his work as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in the It horror films, although you may have also seen him in Hemlock Grove, The Devil All the Time, Castle Rock, or even Deadpool 2.





"I feel so honoured to be amongst such a powerful team," Twigs continued. "[I'm] already having the best time working on my character lewks with the iconic @kurtandbart2."

If you're not familiar, The Crow is based on the graphic novel series by James O'Barr. The original film cast Brandon Lee (son of Bruce Lee) in the titular role, although he was tragically killed due to a prop gun accidentally firing on set.

Are you excited to see Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs take over the big screen together?

