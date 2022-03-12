Ever since last fall, New York drill pioneer Fivio Foreign has been working on his debut album, reportedly named The Bible. Momentum for this album came after his stellar feature on Kanye West's "Off The Grid," also with Playboi Carti, where Fivio unleashed the best verse of his young career.

He and Ye have become close friends, and Yeezy is helping to executively produce The Bible for Fivio. Months in the making, fans have been waiting patiently for the project. Ye and Fivio's February collaborative cut "City of Gods" with Alicia Keys is set to be a dual purpose promotional single, landing on Kanye's Donda 2 as well as The Bible.

In preparation for the album, Fivio has teased multiple songs, including a Destiny's Child-sampled banger and a collaboration with Quavo.

But, as March looked like the likely month for Fivio to release the album, he continues to delay his big moment. On March 12, he took to Instagram Live to share the official release date with his fans: "My album gon' be pushed back. I pushed it back one more time, this is the last time though for sure. It was March 25, now it's April 8. It ain't really a reason or anything, I just wanted to make that sh*t perfect. I want it to be the perfect album. That sh*t is going to be viral. Stay tuned, that sh*t gon' be viral. April 8."

We are now four weeks away from Fivio Foreign's debut, which he promises will be worth the wait.