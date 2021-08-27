Fivio Foreign's next album is likely to be his best one yet because the New York rapper revealed on Friday morning that Kanye West will be executive producing it.

Hip-hop fans have been celebrating Fivio Foreign's verse on Kanye West's new song "Off The Grid," which also features Playboi Carti. The latest version of the song was played during Thursday night's DONDA listening event at Soldier Field in Chicago, and people have been going nuts over Fivio's standout verse.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"FIVIO FOREIGN SPIT HIS GREATEST VERSE OF ALL TIME ON THIS BEAT," tweeted one fan. "That man rapped like his career depended on it," added another.

As people continue to listen back to Fivio's verse on the track, the rapper has revealed that his next album will be entirely produced by Kanye, which means that we may be in for a classic album from the drill star.

"Kanye West gotta exec produce Fivio Foreign’s whole career from now idc," wrote one account on Twitter. "He doin my Album," replied Fivio.

Fivio's verse wasn't the only headline-worthy moment from the DONDA event. Aside from that, the night started in a controversial manner as Kanye brought out DaBaby, who recently spewed some hateful homophobic comments during a festival, and Marilyn Manson, who has multiple rape and sexual assault accusations right now. 'Ye ended the night by lighting himself on fire, but that came after he seemingly remarried his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Read more here.

What do you think of Kanye executive producing Fivio Foreign's album?