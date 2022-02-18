Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys Star In Cinematic Video For "City Of Gods"

Fivio is continuing his rise to stardom.

With the help of friend, collaborator, and executive procucer Kanye West, Fivio Foreign's star power has been amplified and put on full display. All credit goes to Fivio for his ability, dedication to growth and willingness to adapt, but a platform as large as Ye's gives any artist a major push. Nearly every artist featured on the DONDA album saw a boost in streams and overall notoriety, with Fivio's "Off The Grid" verse being hailed as the standout performance among many listeners. He's captured that moment and capitalized on it, releasing "City Of Gods" to kick this year off right.

"City Of Gods," accompanied by two music legends (Alicia Keys and the aforementioned Ye), boasts all of the attributes of a major anthem. Alicia Keys' hook is grandiose and powerful, while simplistic enough that every listener can engage. Fivio Foreign has applied himself much more in recent showings, a different approach than his earlier music, allowing his talent to fully shine through. Finally, Kanye West joins in on the action with a verse that he deems "the feature of the year," showcasing multiple flows and broadcasting his intentions for the future.

The visuals for the track uphold the grandiose sound, while concurrently etched in simplism and symbolism. Another black and white intro into the Ye video catalog, the transitions are beautifully seamless and the angles used in each shot create a larger-than-life feel, wrapping the song up perfectly. The video overlooks Fivio Foreign's stomping grounds, and serves as a tribute to his fallen friend Tahjay "T Dott" Dobson.

Check out Fivio Foreign's new video for "City Of Gods" below: