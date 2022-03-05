With the release date for Fivio Foreign's newest musical endeavor B.I.B.L.E fast approaching, Fivio has been ramping up his activity on the music scene. His most recent snippet features Quavo, one of music's most accomplished hook layers and hitmakers.



Fivio Foreign has been on a run and has gained major notoriety since his showstopping feature on Ye's Donda album. "Off The Grid" showcased Fivio's ability to tackle more serious subject matter, while continuously attacking a beat in impressive fashion. Since then, it's been revealed that the artist formerly known as Kanye West is executive producing the undertaking. With that, Foreign released a New York anthem titled "City Of Gods," featuring the aforementioned music mogul, along with legendary songwriter/musician Alicia Keys.

"City Of Gods" gof fantastic critical acclaim, along with fanfare from listeners of each artist involved. The timing of said single was perfect, as it's leading up to his album release. To capitalize on his hot streak, Fivio took to social media to preview some new music that may be heard on B.I.B.L.E. On the nearly 1 minute long snippet, we can hear Quavo delivering some lines over drill instrumentation, signature to Fivio Foreign's sonic direction.





With the features we've heard so far, Fivio Foreign's album has the recipe for commercial success. The question now lies within the album's quality and ability to differentiate itself from other drill artists. It could be a huge moment for New York rap as a whole, and Fivio could spearhead the movement.

