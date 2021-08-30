Kanye West, Playboi Carti, & Fivio Foreign Spazz Out On "Off The Grid"

Kanye West finally released DONDA yesterday morning and fans couldn't be any happier. The rollout for the album was a turbulent one and there were some fans who were convinced that it would never come out. Now, we finally have the 27-track album and there are some incredible songs to sink your teeth into. One of those tracks is "Off The Grid" which is a banger that features the likes of Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign.

The track begins with a chant from Kanye West who delivers fast refrains that sound rushed but not in a bad way. From there, a dope drum breakdown leads us into a spirited verse from Playboi Carti who flexes about his tattoos and his clothes. The real highlight of the song, however, is the second half when the drill 808s come in and we get a fantastic effort from Fivio Foreign. As many fans have pointed out, this is the greatest verse of his career and it's impossible not to like what he does here. From there, Kanye comes back into the track and spits a plethora of bars that complement what Fivio did just bars prior.

If this track proves anything, it's that Kanye's still got it, and that he is able to blend artists together like no one else.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't try to test me, I keep it clean, but it can get messy

I talk to God everyday, that's my bestie

They playin' soccer in my backyard, I think I see Messi

And this money could never neglect me