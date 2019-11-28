Fetty Wap may be dealing with some trouble in paradise regarding his recent marriage to Leandra and her plans to divorce him just one week after their marriage, but the rapper is staying positive this Thanksgiving when it comes to fatherhood. Fetty posted a photo on his under-the-radar Instagram account that sees his seven children all seated at one table for a family Thanksgiving dinner.



Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

According to the heartfelt caption, this dinner was the first time some of Fetty's daughters got to meet and luckily for him there was nothing but love there. "I’m thankful that my daughters got a chance to meet & were inseparable the entire time ... I’m thankful to have the honor and privilege of being “Superman daddy” named by KB lol," he wrote. "I’m thankful for my Baby boy ... protects and watches them and sits at the end of the table like the young king he is."

He added: "I’m thankful to have the best children in the world ... and I wanna thank my children’s moms who put up with my shit and deals with my selfish pride ... I’m just some thankful ma fucka today."

Glad Fetty's feeling good despite his baby mother Masika Kalysha going in on him last week.