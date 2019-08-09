mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Fetty Wap Taps Tee Grizzley For "Zoo" Single

Erika Marie
August 09, 2019 02:27
Zoo
Fetty Wap Feat. Tee Grizzley

Friday was a heavy drop night for rap music fans as Rick Ross, Blueface, Trippie Red, Bas, and many others released projects in the early hours of the morning. Fetty Wap and Tee Grizzley added their names to the list as the New Jersey and Detroit rappers, respectively, joined forces to deliver their single, "Zoo." 

While the song is advertised as a Fetty joint featuring Grizz, fans will hear more of the latter throughout. The "Trap Queen" artist has been slowly rolling out new music lately, however, he hasn't formally announced a forthcoming project just yet. Fetty recently delivered a remix to Chris Brown and Drake's "No Guidance" and prior to that, he dropped off "Birthday" with Monty. On "Zoo," Tee Grizz's lyricism is matched with Fetty's autotuned singing for a nice pairing that makes for an enjoyable collaboration. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Soon as I f*ck a b*tch she and her friends discussin' it
I'm in the trenches thuggin' it
N*gga touch me and we sluggin' him

Fetty Wap
Fetty Wap Tee Grizzley
