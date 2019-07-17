Fetty Wap & Monty Hit The Club In "Birthday" Visual

A bangin' birthday party.

It's a rump-shaking celebration as Fetty Wap and Monty do it big in the visual for their latest single, "Birthday." The long-time collaborators linked up to deliver the track early last month, and now they're back with with a music video that puts exotic dancers center stage. Throughout the track, Fetty and Monty talk about lavishing their women with attention, and the visual is laced with beautiful women in a club atmosphere complete with private dancers and bottle service.

The artists also released the song on Fetty Wap's birthday, a day that he shares with Masika Kalysha, the mother of his daughter Khari Barbie. The day after he dropped the single, Fetty shared a photo of himself with Masika celebrating their big days together in a club. Masika was embracing the "My Way" rapper from behind in the picture, and he wrote over the image: "Happy Birthday to us...KB's parents."