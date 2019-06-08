Although Fetty Wap and Masika Kalysha had a rough start when their daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell was born, they've been able to put their bitterness aside and co-parent like champs. Masika loves to share images and video clips of little Khari on social media, including this adorable clip of the toddler playing hide-and-seek with her parents.

The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood reality star shares a birthday with the "My Way" rapper, which they celebrate on the the 7th of June, and last night Fetty took to Instagram to post a story of the two celebrating the occasion in a club. The two looked cozy as Masika stood behind Fetty with her arms wrapped around him, and a big smile on her face. "Happy birthday to us ... KB's parents," Wap captioned the snap.

The two's relationship is unlike that of Fetty's and - one of his - other baby mama, Alexis Skyy, whom he shares daughter Alaiya with. These two have had a slew of issues throughout their relationship, including denials of paternity and accusations that Fetty hasn't supported their daughter, a baby who has undergone multiple surgeries since birth. Alexis even pulled a "post and delete" a couple of months ago when she called out her ex for borrowing her car and not returning it. She even shared a text exchange to prove that the rapper was ignoring her after he said he would drop it off, but instead let someone else drive around in it.

Last month, news of Fetty Wap heading to court for owing $242K in debt followed, which could probably explain why the rapper was holding off on giving Alexis back her car...