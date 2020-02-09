Fetty Wap has announced that he will be embarking on a 20-date tour around the U.S. later this year. The King Zoo tour will kick off in New Haven, Connecticut on April 7th, 2020, and wrap just over a month later in New York City on May 15th. Tickets are available here or on his official website.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV

In December, Fetty put his spin on the Outkast classic, "So Fresh So Clean," with his own track, "Fresh N Clean." Fetty dropped the single a few days after taking to social media to address the tumultuous year he'd had and explain where he went wrong. After dealing with various legal troubles and sorting through relationship drama, Fetty had a very chaotic 2019, but he vowed to turn things around. "I didn't have the right guidance... but my path is gettin better and more clear," Fetty wrote on his Instagram story. "I'm working on myself and for myself ... It's Wap Szn .... I don't know nobody know more." It looks like "Wap Szn" is indeed upon us with this new tour, and it's a sure sign that Fetty is staying true to his word. Who's copping a ticket to The King Zoo tour?

Fetty Wap's The King Zoo Tour Dates:

Tuesday, April 7th - New Haven, Connecticut @ Toad's Place

Wednesday, April 8th - Huntington, New York @ The Paramount

Thursday, April 9th - Montclair, New Jersey @ The Wellmont Theatre

Saturday, April 11th - Raleigh, North Carolina @ The Ritz

Sunday, April 12th - Charlotte, North Carolina @ The Fillmore

Wednesday, April 15 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Buckhead Theatre

Sunday, April 19th - Houston Texas @ House of Blues

Monday, April 20th - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Thursday, April 23rd - Los Angeles, California @ Belasco Theatre

Saturday, April 25th - San Francisco, California @ The Fillmore

Sunday, April 26th - Santa Ana, California @ Observatory

Monday, April 27th - Sacramento, California @ Ace of Spades

Wednesday, May 6th - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ Varsity Theatre

Thursday, May 7th - Chicago, Illinois @ House of Blues

Friday, May 8th - Indianapolis, Indiana @ Deluxe

Monday, May 11th - Detroit, Michigan @ St. Andrew's Hall

Tuesday, May 12th - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Wednesday, May 13th - Washington, D.C. @ The Fillmore

Thursday, May 14th - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ TLA

Monday, May 18th - New York City, New York @ Gramercy Theatre