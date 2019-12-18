It's been quite the 2019 for Fetty Wap. He revealed that he wasn't the father of Alexis Skyy's daughter, was called a "toxic trash ass n*gga" by baby mama Masika Kalysha, was arrested and received a battery charge for allegedly assaulting a Las Vegas hotel employee, was taken to court after an ex-employee said he didn't pay them, was accused of "man-handling" a woman, and secretly got married to an Instagram model only for her to announce their divorce months later.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

Fans are still standing in Fetty's corner as he's dropped singles with Monty ("Birthday") and Tee Grizzley ("Zoo"), but it's clear that the 28-year-old rapper has spent the year entangled in drama. As the new year approaches, millions of people are preparing their resolutions in hopes of casting a clear vision for 2020. Fetty isn't exempt, and on Tuesday, he seemed to take responsibility for his actions and how they aided in many of his troubles this year.

He wrote in his Instagram Story: "I didn't have the right guidance... but my path is gettin better and more clear ... I'm working on myself and for myself ... It's Wap Szn .... I don't know nobody know more." We can't wait to hear what music Fetty has in store for 2020. Do you think he'll be able to match his "Trap Queen" success in the upcoming year?