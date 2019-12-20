Fetty Wap Puts His Spin On An Outkast Favorite With "Fresh N Clean" Single

His name has been entangled in more scandalous headlines than music news lately, but Fetty Wap is determined to show the world that he's on his grind. Just days ago, the New Jersey rapper shared on social media that he recognizes he hasn't been his best self, but he's ready to get back on track. It didn't take him long to share a new single with the world, a track titled "Fresh N Clean" inspired by Outkast's "So Fresh So Clean."

The Atlanta duo's Stankonia hit is one of many classics from the Southern rap icons, and Fetty chops and screws it up to give his rendition. "Fresh N Clean" has been in the vault for some time, but it finally gets to see the light of day. Fetty stays true to his recognizable vocals as he delivers a track about a woman he's trying to woo. Give it a listen and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

She got a thing for me, she love when I step on the scene

I make her sing for me, she love when I'm makin' her scream

Check out the bling on me, I am nothing less than a king