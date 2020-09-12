Doctor Anthony Fauci, public health advisor to every presidential administration since that of Ronald Raegan, has shared a grim forecast for the time it will take for Americans to be able to safely return to their pre-Coronavirus lifestyles.

Fauci, who currently heads the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been a sizable figure in scientific contributions toward the understanding of HIV/AIDS, MERS, the swine flu, and Ebola.

The Cornell graduate and nonpartisan advisor stated in an interview with MSNBC that he remains confident that a COVID-19 vaccine will become available in either late 2020 or early 2021.

"By the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccine and get a majority or more of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen until the end of 2021," Fauci stated. "If you’re talking about getting back to a degree of normality prior to COVID, it’s going to be well into 2021, towards the end of 2021."

Supply of a potential vaccine would have to be fervently dispersed at a rate comparable to the spread of the virus, which 40,000 Americans are confirmed to have been diagnosed with and 1,000 Americans are confirmed to have died from each day.

Furthermore, Fauci issued no assurance that the recently-halted AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial will resume, or that it shows particular promise.

He once more took the opportunity to reiterate that a lack of surefire treatment and official medical prevention for Coronavirus only emphasizes the importance of halting community spread by people remaining socially distanced from one another and wearing masks while in public.

