The White House was forced to respond today after Trump alluded to firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, an advisor on the Coronavirus task force. Now, it's no secret that Trump a) lets tweets fly at any given moment and b) has been combatting the "fake news media" since he even stepped into office. Sometimes, when his urge to tweet and disdain for the media meet, it causes a bit of a stir in the world.



Win McNamee/Getty Images

The latest example of this is Trump's response to a tweet from DeAnna Loraine that essentially called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired from the COVID-19 task force. Though Trump, at the time, fueled the speculation that Fauci might be getting the boot, the White House has firmly denied such a thing. In fact, they stated that Trump's response was merely towards the narrative that he wasn't acting quick enough at the beginning of the pandemic.

"This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The President's tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history," Hogan Gidley, White House rep, said. "It was Democrats and the media who ignored Coronavirus choosing to focus on impeachment instead, and when they finally did comment on the virus it was to attack President Trump for taking the bold decisive action to save American lives by cutting off travel from China and from Europe. Dr. Fauci has been and remains a trusted advisor to President Trump."

